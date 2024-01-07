La Jolla Shores Beach on a cool day. File photo by Chris Jennewein

The National Weather Service forecasts low temperatures, gusty winds and high surf with a chance of showers for the San Diego area on Sunday.

“Low pressure over our region will bring scattered precipitation and windy conditions today,” the weather service said in its morning forecast.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph are expected along the coast, with up to 70 mph possible in the mountains. The chance of rain is 50% in most areas.

Highs Sunday will be 59 to 64 along the coast, 58 to 62 in the western valleys, 50 to 55 near the foothills, 42 to 49 in the mountains and 61 to 64 in the deserts.

At the beaches, two west swells will generated sets as high as 8 to 10 feet into Monday morning.