A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A scooter rider was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday in the Midway District, it was reported.

The accident took place at about 7 p.m. Tuesday near Midway Drive, Sports Arena Boulevard and West Point Loma Boulevard, according to Fox5, which cited information from the San Diego Police Department.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, the station reported.

The man riding the scooter reportedly died at the scene.