A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 65-year-old man who was crossing the street on foot was struck by a truck and killed Tuesday in the Midway District, police said.

An earlier report had stated that the man was riding a scooter when he was fatally struck.

Officer Robert Buttle of the San Diego Police Department confirmed to City News Service that the victim was a pedestrian.

The accident took place at about 7 p.m. Tuesday near Midway Drive, Sports Arena Boulevard and West Point Loma Boulevard.

The victim died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, according to Fox5.