The 135th Tournament of Roses Parade delighted spectators in Pasadena Monday with marching bands, equestrian units and a host of elaborately decorated floral floats including a head turner from San Diego.

The San Diego Zoo‘s “It All Started With a Roar” won the 2024 Sweepstakes Trophy, honoring the most beautiful entry encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment.

The parade, themed “Celebrating a World of Music,” began with a performance featuring Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams, “The Voice” champion Cassadee Pope, “American Idol” alum David Archuleta and Los Angeles singer/songwriter/producer Rush Davis. They all performed on the Rose Parade opening stage, alongside the Honda float themed “Keep Dreaming.”

The theme was announced nearly a year ago by Tournament of Roses Association President/Chair Alex Aghajanian.

“The 2024 theme brings us together through music,” Aghajanian said at the time. “In a world of different cultures, beliefs, hopes, and dreams, one language unites us all — music.

The sound, texture, rhythm, form, harmony, and expression meld together to move, soothe, excite and delight the world. From bossa nova to blues, classical to country, metal to mariachi and rock to rap, thousands of genres invite us to become one in celebrating a world of music.”

Leading the parade was grand marshal Audra McDonald, a singer, actress and six-time Tony Award winner.

“I am so deeply honored to have been invited to serve as the grand marshal of the 2024 Rose Parade,” McDonald said. “As a California kid, raised in Fresno, … the new year was always ushered in with the Rose Bowl. Every January 1st I’d wake up early to watch the parade and the game with my family.”

The parade made its way along its traditional 5 1/2-mile route, moving east along Colorado Boulevard to northbound Sierra Madre Boulevard, ending at Villa Street.

A total of 39 floats took part in this year’s procession. Some were sponsored by local cities, such as Torrance, Burbank and Alhambra, each touting local attractions, while others were funded by businesses such as Kaiser Permanente, Honda, Shriners Children’s and The Cowboy Channel.

Kaiser Permanente’s 2024 Rose Parade float, “Symphony of You,” received the President Award for most outstanding use and presentation of flowers. Credit: Jesse Rodriguez

Closing out the parade was former “American Idol” champion Jordin Sparks, who rode aboard the final float in the parade honoring the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts in Brandon, Missouri.

Following the parade, the floats are on display at the Floatfest at Sierra Madre and Washington boulevard, giving spectators a chance to a get a close-up look at the creations. The Floatfest will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, the Floatfest will be open at 7 a.m. for senior citizens and the disabled, then open to the general public at 9 a.m., closing at 5 p.m.

Floatfest tickets are $20 in advance online, and admission is free for children ages 5 and younger.

City News Service contributed to this article.