Surfers hit higher than normal waves in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone

New Year’s Eve in San Diego will be damp and cool as potentially dangerous high surf continues to pound the coast, the National Weather Service said.

“There’s a 10-15 percent chance that showers will continue near the coast as late as this

afternoon,” the weather service said. “Otherwise mostly cloudy and cool today with high

temperatures 3 to 7 degrees below seasonal averages.”

A high surf warning and coastal flooding advisory remain in effect through late Sunday. The surf will decrease through the day, but sets of 6-9 feet are still expected.

High temperatures Sunday will be around 64 along the coast, around 64 in the western valleys, 57 to 62 near the foothills, 51 to 57 in the mountains and 64 to 67 in the deserts.

Updated at 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023