The city of San Diego is preparing to install a new underwater pipeline at its Miramar Reservoir as part of the Pure Water Program.

This will be the final segment of a pipeline project that will convey purified water from the North City Pure Water Facility, located off Eastgate Mall, through 8 miles of pipeline to the reservoir.

Completion of the 1-mile branched pipeline along the Miramar Reservoir bed includes pipeline assembly on shore before the pipe is loaded onto barges and permanently installed underwater. Over 1,100 feet of tunneling to reach the reservoir was completed earlier this year, and work is now underway to complete the construction of the pipeline at the reservoir.

“The subaqueous pipeline at Miramar Reservoir is a key construction project of the Pure Water Program to help provide for our future water needs,” said Juan Guerreiro, director of the city’s Public Utilities Department. “We recently surpassed 40% completion of Phase 1 projects and we appreciate everyone’s patience during construction.”

Shore areas, including picnic and barbecue areas, paths, and shore fishing, remain accessible during the project. For safety reasons, in-water recreational activities at Miramar Reservoir have been suspended during the pipeline project, and boats, canoes, kayaks, and float tubes are currently not allowed.

Pure Water San Diego is the city’s phased, multi-year program that will provide nearly half of our water supply locally by 2035. Pure Water will use proven purification technology to clean recycled water and

produce safe, high-quality drinking water. The program offers a cost-effective investment for San Diego’s water needs and will provide a reliable, sustainable water supply.

There are currently 12 Pure Water projects under construction in the City. When complete, Phase 1 will produce an annual average of 30 million gallons per day. Phase 2, now in the planning stages, will produce an additional 53 million gallons a day.

For more information about the City’s Pure Water Program, visit purewatersd.org