A couple watches the rain and surf in Ocean Beach in this file photo. Photo by Chris Stone

Two storm systems over the Pacific Ocean are expected to bring the first significant winter rain, with widespread showers later this week, the National Weather Service said.

“Chances for showers will steadily increase today and Tuesday as atmospheric moisture increases ahead of trough over the Pacific,” the agency said. “Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely from late Wednesday through Friday as the trough moves inland across northern Baja.

Rainfall over the week is forecast to total 2 to 3 inches in the coasts and valleys, up to 4 inches in the mountains, and .5 to 1.5 inches in the deserts.

The weather service called it “a relatively warm storm,” with snow accumulating only above 7,500 feet.

Highs Monday will be 69 to 73 near the coast, 73 inland, 72 to 77 in the valleys, 63 to 70 in the mountains and 74 to 78 in the deserts.

Surf will build at area beaches, reaching 3 to 5 feet, with sets to 6 feet in a west swell.