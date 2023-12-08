A surfer at Ocean Beach Pier in early December. Photo by Chris Stone

The National Weather Service office said Santa Ana winds will create sunny, windy and warm conditions through Sunday, but San Diego County will escape the red-flag fire conditions expected elsewhere in Southern California.

“High pressure building over the Great Basin will bring sunny days, clear nights and gusty northeast Santa Ana winds in the mountains, foothills, and valleys,” the agency said in its 1:30 p.m. forecast. “The strongest winds will be on Saturday, but the warmest day will be Sunday, as winds slowly weaken.”

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 70s along the coast, high 70s in the valleys, low 50s to low 60s in the mountains and high 50s to low 60s in the deserts.

Winds will gust up to 50 mph in the foothills and mountains, and officials are warning of elevated fire weather conditions here, but not a red-flag event.

“Due to drier conditions at lower elevations north of San Diego County, more widespread critical fire conditions are expected in the Inland Empire,” the weather service said.