There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing to $468 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number was sold at a liquor store in Roseville in the Sacramento area and is worth $952,480, according to the California Lottery.

Powerball tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners and can be less or more than $1 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 2, 12, 37, 56, 65 and the Powerball number was 21. The jackpot was $437 million.

The drawing was the 22nd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

–City News Service