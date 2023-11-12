A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus in 2018. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped again Sunday for the 44th consecutive day, decreasing 1.1 cents to $5.212, its lowest amount since Aug. 14.

The average price has dropped $1.037 over the past 44 days, including 1.8 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak follows a run of 23 increases in 25 days totaling 86.7 cents.

The average price is 11.1 cents less than one week ago, 64.4 cents lower than one month ago and 28.2 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.223 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 45th consecutive day and the 53rd time in the last 55 days, falling seven-tenths of a cent to $3.369. It has dropped 51.2 cents over the past 55 days, including 1.4 cents Saturday.

The national average price is 5.2 cents less than one week ago, 27.7 cents lower than one month ago and 41.4 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.647 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“We still need to cast a wary eye on global events, which may roil the oil market and spike prices,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “But domestic gas prices are amid their usual seasonal swoon. Pump prices have fallen or remained flat every day since September 19th.”