Silver Strand State Beach January 2015. Photo by Niceley (Own work) [CC BY-SA 4.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

San Diego health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Saturday for county beaches.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

Carnation Avenue, Imperial Beach

Imperial Beach shoreline, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue

Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar

Tijuana Slough shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

Mission Bay, North Cove

La Jolla, Cove Beachline

La Jolla, Children’s Pool

La Jolla, Avenida De La Playa

Tourmaline Surf Park, Pacific Beach.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found online.

– City News Service

Updated 5:55 p.m. Nov. 11, 2023