Caltrans finished work early this weekend on a project to repair the bridge deck over State Route 163, allowing for normal traffic flow to return on Interstate 5, officials said Sunday.

“Caltrans has finished the I-5 bridge repair work over SR-163 ahead of schedule. All northbound lanes of I-5 through downtown, on-ramps, off-ramps and connectors are open,” the agency posted Sunday morning on X. “A big thanks to all involved in the effort. Drive safely. Have a nice weekend.”

The work, which was limited to the northbound side of the freeway, had been scheduled to continue through 5 a.m. Monday. Crews had closed all but one lane of northbound I-5 overnight Friday.

The southbound side of the freeway was closed a few weeks ago for the same project.

“This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come,” Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda said in early September.

