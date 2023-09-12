A Powerball lottery ticket. Photo via @Forbes Twitter

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing to $550 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number was sold in Michigan and is worth $1 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The numbers drawn Monday were 9, 25, 27, 53, 66 and the Powerball number was 5. The jackpot was $522 million.

The drawing was the 23rd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

City News Service contributed to this article.