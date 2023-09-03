A few of the cats available for adoption through San Diego County shelters. County News Center photo

Sunday is the last day cat adoption fees will be reduced to $9 by the San Diego County Department of Animal Services as part of its “Lapurr Day” Weekend promotion.

The county’s two shelters remain nearly full and forever homes are needed for cats, dogs and other animals, according to a statement from the county.

All animals adopted from county shelters will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, along with a one-year license for dogs in the service area.

People interested in a pet can visit County Animal Services’ adoptions page at www.sddac.com/content/sdc/das/adopt.html and browse available animals. Animal Services staff recommend that people pick out a second and third choice too, just in case their first choice has already been chosen by another person.

Walk-in hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at both the South Shelter, 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita, or the North Shelter, 2481 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

Fill out an application online to print or pick one up at the shelter.

City News Service contributed to this article.