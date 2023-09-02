Women walk along La Jolla Shores Beach in light rain. Photo by Chris Stone

Cooler weather, morning drizzle and a chance of afternoon showers are in the forecast for Labor Day weekend in San Diego County.

“Tropical moisture will continue to stream into SoCal today, bringing continued chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend,” the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologists listed the chance of showers at 30% along the coast and in the valleys, dropping to 20% in the mountains and deserts.

It will be quite a bit cooler and much cloudier today. Mostly light showers will continue this morning, especially in San Bernardino County, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts this afternoon ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/yoUMmP5CbB — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 2, 2023

Highs Saturday will be 76 to 79 along the coast, 80 to 85 in the valleys, 74 to 83 in the mountains and 93 to 97 in the deserts.

A heavy marine later was expected throughout the weekend, continuing into next week.

“More cloud cover is expected over and west of the mountains through Monday, though the shower and thunderstorm chances will significantly decrease after Sunday,” the weather service said.