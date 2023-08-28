Torrey Pines tide pools as the sun rises over the cliffs and onto the beach. Photo via @Elissar X

More than 40 parks statewide including Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve will be hosting events and activities from Sept. 2-10 to celebrate California Biodiversity Day, organizers announced Monday.

Leisurely hikes that cover different parts of Torrey Pines reserve in celebration of biodiversity will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The public is invited to a range of activities including tide pool tours, bird walks and a friendly bioblitz competition to see who can record the highest number of species of plants and animals in California’s state park system. Humboldt Redwoods State Park currently holds the record of 380 species identified in 2022.

Using the free iNaturalist app, participants can use their smartphones to record the different species of animals, insects, plants and fungi within the parks. The photographs and locations of species captured during the bioblitzes in iNaturalist will help monitor the presence and range of species and contribute to an overall understanding of California’s biodiversity.

Hikers at Torrey Pines are encouraged to participate in the bioblitz by logging various plants, animals and insects on their smartphones during walks, organizers said.

This year marks the fifth annual celebration of the state’s biodiversity since the day was established in 2018 by Governor Brown, along with the Biodiversity Initiative.

The public can find this year’s full list of events at parks.ca.gov/Biodiversity and additional events at California Natural Resources Agency’s Biodiversity Day website.