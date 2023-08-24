Sailing on a windy day. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Dry weather was expected to continue in San Diego County Thursday into early next week, the National Weather Service said.

The marine layer was around 1,200 feet deep Thursday morning. Coastal low clouds and fog in San Diego County were expected to extend inland into the western valleys with the fog dense at times near the mesas and in the western valleys.

Thursday should be slightly cooler, then high pressure to the east may bring a warming trend for Friday through Tuesday with Tuesday high temperatures generally 4 to 8 degrees above average and with major to extreme risk for heat impacts, the NWS said.

Monsoonal moisture may return next Wednesday with high temperatures not as hot and a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the mountains and deserts, forecasters said.

The marine layer might become gradually shallower through the weekend with night and morning low clouds and fog limited mostly to coastal areas.

Along the coast Thursday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 72 to 76 degrees, the NWS said. Inland areas were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 77 to 81. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 83 to 93. The deserts were predicted to be mostly sunny with highs from 102 to 106.

The heat risk was predicted to be highest on Monday and Tuesday. The heat risk could be near heat advisory thresholds on Monday and Tuesday for the valleys, lower elevations of the mountains, and inland coastal areas and near excessive heat warning thresholds for the lower deserts.

— City News Service