The predicted track of Hurricane Hilary at 9 a.m. Mountain Time Saturday. Courtesy National Weather Service

The National Weather Service office in San Diego warned of “rare and dangerous flash flooding” in the mountains and deserts as the center of Hurricane Hilary passes through the San Diego region on Sunday.

Though currently a category 4 hurricane, Hilary is expected to weaken to a still dangerous tropical storm with winds of up to 70 mph.

“The projected path of Hillary will bring the weakened center into San Diego County

on Sunday,” the weather service said in its official forecast at 4 a.m. Saturday. “Expect stronger and shifting winds, and widespread heavy rain as she passes Sunday night.”

“Bands of heavy rain and flooding are expected, with the deserts most vulnerable,” according to the forecast. “Rare and dangerous flash flooding is expected across areas that receive the heaviest rainfall.”

The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued an even stronger warning, saying Friday that “life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flooding are likely over much of Baja California and Southern California this weekend and early next week.”

The local forecast calls for the chance of rain to increase Saturday morning, especially across

the mountains and deserts, with showers reaching the coast and valleys later in

the day into Sunday morning. The rain will occur in bands, so it will likely be on and off.

Cumulative rainfall is expected to range from 2 to 3 inches along the coast and in the valleys, from 6 to 12 inches in the mountains and from 3 to 7 inches in the deserts.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for all of Southern California along with a flood watch through Monday afternoon.

The weather service discouraged unnecessary travel on Sunday due to the potential for flooding in many areas.