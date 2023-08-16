A thunderstorm over the Japatul Valley. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Scattered showers and thunderstorms in San Diego County mountains and deserts were expected to continue through Wednesday afternoon as heat for inland areas was predicted to peak Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

A weak low-pressure system nearing the California coast could bring drier southwest flow aloft for Thursday and Friday and begin to spread cooling inland for Friday and Saturday.

A significant influx of tropical and monsoonal moisture was possible for the weekend into early next week with widespread heavy rainfall possible for Sunday into Monday.

A heat advisory was issued until 8 p.m. Thursday for the mountains and an excessive heat warning was in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. for the deserts.

Along the coast Wednesday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 74 to 79 degrees, the NWS said. Inland areas were predicted to be mostly sunny with highs from 81 to 84. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 88 to 98. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny with highs of 110.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon in the mountains, deserts and inland valleys could have greater potential to produce heavy rainfall in the mountains with flash flooding possible.

The heat for the coast and valleys was expected to peak Wednesday with Thursday slightly cooler.

There is increasing potential for a trough of low pressure near the California coast to draw significant tropical and monsoonal moisture northward into the area during the weekend into early next week with increasing potential for widespread heavy rainfall across southern California.

A tropical cyclone could develop the next day or two, then track a hurricane northward off the west coast of Baja during the weekend. This does have the potential to be a very high impact event for at least portions of southern California for Sunday into Monday.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms were possible across the northern coastal waters Saturday through Wednesday next week. Northwest wind gusts exceeding 20 knots should occur over the outer coastal waters Saturday afternoon through Thursday. Gusty northwest winds locally to 20 knots may create rough conditions near the entrance of the San Diego Bay during Saturday afternoon through Thursday next week.

— City News Service