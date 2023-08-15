Agua Caliente Regional Park in Anza Borrego is closed until Labor Day because of the heat. Photo via sdparks.org

The National Weather Service issued heat warnings Tuesday for the San Diego County mountains and deserts while forecasting warmer conditions for the coast due to a shallower marine layer.

A heat advisory for the mountains below 5,000 feet goes into effect at noon Tuesday and continues until 8 p.m. Thursday

An excessive heat warning for the deserts begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday and will continue until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 100 in the mountains and 115 in the deserts on Thursday.

“High pressure to the east will bring inland warming through Thursday with the marine layer becoming shallower,” the weather service said.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to be 75 to 80 near the coast, to 82 to 87 inland, 86 to 91 in the western valleys, 93 to 98 near the foothills, 89 to 99 in the mountains and 110 to 113 in the deserts.