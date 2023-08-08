The Californian and the San Salvador during the Parade of Sail in 2015. Photo by Chris Stone

The Maritime Museum of San Diego is offering two nearly week-long cruises aboard a replica of the 16th-century San Salvador galleon as part of the 2023 Pacific Heritage Tour.

Built in San Diego by hundreds of volunteers, the San Salvador was launched in 2015 and today provides a unique educational program and experiential platform for sailing and history enthusiasts.

The first voyage will depart Monday, Aug. 21, from Morro Bay, call into the Northern Channel Islands and return to Oxnard Harbor Saturday, Aug. 26.

The second voyage will depart on Sunday, Aug. 27 from Oxnard, call into the Southern Channel Islands and return to San Diego Friday, Sept. 1.

The San Salvador is a full-scale, Coast Guard-certified replica of the flagship used by Spanish explorer Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo to enter San Diego Bay in 1542 and then scout the California coast.

During each voyage participants will sail a galleon, steer with a whipstaff, visit prehistoric archeological sites, and learn about the Cabrillo voyages, sixteenth century navigation, shipbuilding and naval warfare, including firing the San Salvador’s cannon.

“We are pleased to resume the Pacific Heritage Tour and return to the Channel Islands. We welcome the maritime history buffs who desire a unique and immersive ‘bucket list’ type voyage,” said Dr. Raymond Ashley, president and CEO of the museum.

The cost of a 6-day/5-night voyage is $2,259 per person with advance reservation required. Guests must be 12 or older and be able to climb a Jacobs ladder. For more information, call 619-234-9153 x129.