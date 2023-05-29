Drizzle on Memorial Day in San Diego County. Photo via @SanDiegoWCMwx Twitter

A trough of low pressure and a deep marine layer will bring periods of light rain and drizzle west of the mountains through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will remain clear in the mountains above the marine layer and also in the deserts.

More rounds of drizzle and light rain will occur tonight into Tue morning, and again Tue night into Wed morning. Highest rainfall totals will be along the coastal mountain slopes.



It'll also be quite blustery along the desert mtn slopes into the deserts Tuesday afternoon. #cawx pic.twitter.com/iLs4CXdJJg — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 29, 2023

Tuesday’s high temperatures were expected to be 64 to 68 along the coast, 65 to 70 in the valleys, 62 to 72 in the mountains and 89 to 93 in the deserts, according to NWS.

Long period south swells will maintain elevated surf and a moderate to high risk of rip currents through Tuesday.

Building high pressure over the Southwest will bring warmer weather to the valleys, mountains and deserts Friday and Saturday, but there will be little overall change to weather at the coast.