A trough of low pressure and a deep marine layer will bring periods of light rain and drizzle west of the mountains through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
Skies will remain clear in the mountains above the marine layer and also in the deserts.
Tuesday’s high temperatures were expected to be 64 to 68 along the coast, 65 to 70 in the valleys, 62 to 72 in the mountains and 89 to 93 in the deserts, according to NWS.
Long period south swells will maintain elevated surf and a moderate to high risk of rip currents through Tuesday.
Building high pressure over the Southwest will bring warmer weather to the valleys, mountains and deserts Friday and Saturday, but there will be little overall change to weather at the coast.