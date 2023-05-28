A “may gray” day in La Jolla. Photo via @LaJollaCom Twitter

Low clouds covered all San Diego County coastal and valley zones Sunday and were as far inland as Campo, the National Weather Service said.

Drizzle Sunday morning was heavy enough to measure 0.02 of an inch in North County at Fallbrook, and 0.01 of an inch at Vista and Rainbow.

Hey, guess what? ☁☁☁☁☁ For added funsies there is drizzle being reported in Fallbrook and Oceanside. The clouds are thicker this morning so it'll take longer for the sun to appear, unless you're above the marine layer in which case you'll just have to wait until sunrise. pic.twitter.com/gmnBwr1QIp — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 28, 2023

The trough over the West was expected to keep the marine layer in place this week and was likely to be thick enough to produce areas of drizzle each night and morning, the NWS said.

It could move inland midweek and bring a chance for more widespread areas of light rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday’s high temperatures were expected to be in the upper 60s near the coast, 70s in the valleys, 80s in the mountains and up to 99 in the desert, according to the NWS. Overnight lows were expected to be mostly in the 50s, and in the 60s in the desert.

The trough moves east Thursday night with weak ridging Friday and Saturday for slightly warmer days, forecasters said.

Long period south swells at the beaches could bring elevated surf and a moderate or high risk of rip currents through Memorial Day weekend. The highest surf may occur on the south facing beaches where sets to 5 to 6 feet were possible, the highest on Memorial Day. Elevated surf and strong currents could create hazardous swimming conditions.

City News Service contributed to this article.