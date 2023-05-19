A foggy morning at La Jolla Shores. Image from Surfline camera on Sripps Pier

San Diego can expect “June gloom” along the coast this weekend, with foggy mornings giving way to partly cloudy afternoons, the National Weather Service said.

“Low clouds will continue each night and morning across the coast and valleys, and thunderstorms over the mountains each afternoon and evening through Monday,” the agency said.

Highs on Saturday will be 65 to 68 near the coast, 69 to 72 inland, 71 to 74 in the western valleys, 76 to 81 near the foothills, 76 to 86 in the mountains and 96 to 99 in the deserts.

A series of long-period south swells will generate locally high surf, diminishing through the weekend, but with high risk for rip currents on Saturday.

It will be cooler beginning next week, with a deeper marine layer, according to the weather service.