La Jolla Cove on a cloudy day. Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

Warm weather was predicted for San Diego County through the middle of the week while a coastal eddy and shallow marine layer may keep areas west of the mountains cooler and cloudy at times, the National Weather Service said.

Increasing moisture was likely to bring scattered thunderstorms by the middle of the week, mainly over the mountains and high deserts, forecasters said.

The marine layer was extensive again Sunday morning offshore, and made it deep into the valleys, the NWS said. Inland areas were likely to see the clouds dissipate and pull back toward the coast late Sunday morning, but coastal areas were likely to have difficulty clearing as the sea breezes develop Sunday afternoon.

See more Good Sunday morning & Happy Mother's Day! Today will be a warm day for inland areas, with highs topping out 5-12 degrees above normal. The coast will continue to be impacted by the marine layer, with low clouds likely sticking around all day. We hope you get out and enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/cTj0u3NosG — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 14, 2023

Sunday’s high temperatures were expected to be in the upper 60s near the coast, low 70s in the valleys, 80s in the mountains and up to 103 in the desert, according to the NWS. Overnight lows were expected to be mostly in the 50s.

Fog could be dense at times over the coastal waters beginning Tuesday, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. Otherwise, no hazardous winds or seas were forecast through Thursday.

At the beaches, south swells of 3 to 4 feet were likely to generate periods of elevated to high surf this week. Highest surf could be on south-facing beaches. Sets of 6 to 8 feet were forecast Wednesday through Friday.

Strong rip currents were likely.

City News Service contributed to this article.