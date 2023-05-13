Couple stroll on Ocean Beach Pier. Photo by Chris Stone

An extensive marine layer extended well inland across the San Diego County valleys Saturday, with only partial clearing expected along the coast and temperatures in some inland areas expected to reach the lower 90s by the afternoon.

High pressure was expected to bring warm weather to the valleys, mountains and deserts through the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s highs were expected to be in the upper 60s near the coast, low 70s in the valleys, 80s in the mountains and up to 104 in the desert. Overnight lows were expected to be mostly in the 50s.

No hazardous marine conditions were forecast through Wednesday.

At the beaches, south swells from 180 to 190 degrees with a period of 15-17 seconds may lead to periods of elevated surf into next week, the NWS said. Highest surf was likely to be on south-facing beaches. Swimmers should be aware of the potential for strong rip currents.

–City News Service