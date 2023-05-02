Women walk along La Jolla Shores Beach in the rain. File photo by Chris Stone

It will be cooler in San Diego on Wednesday, with a chance of light rain throughout the day and into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“A cold, low-pressure system from the northwest will continue well below average high temperatures into Friday with gusty west winds for the mountains and deserts for tonight and Thursday,” the agency said in its official forecast.

The chance of rain throughout the day is 20%, but precipitation is most likely in the evening.

“Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms will spread into the area from the northwest for late tonight into Thursday morning, decreasing in the afternoon,” the weather service said.

Highs on Wednesday will be around 64 along the coast, 63 to 66 in the western valleys, 58 to 63 near the foothills, 53 to 63 in the mountains and around 80 in the deserts.

The weather is expected to be drier with a gradual warming trend for the weekend into early next week.