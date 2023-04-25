A man jobs in Mission Bay Park. Photo by Chris Stone

The marine layer will weaken slowly as a building ridge centers over the West Coast this week with noticeable warming for all areas of San Diego County Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs Wednesday were forecast to be 61 to 71 near the coast, 73 to 77 inland, 76 to 80 in the western valleys, 80 to 85 near the foothills, 74 to 82 in the mountains and 93 to 96 in the deserts.

The warming trend continues through this weekend, with the highest temperatures occurring Saturday.

See more Here is the forecast of how far above normal the temperatures are expected to be this Saturday. Some locations could be as much as 20° above normal! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zrIWUbYyKq — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 25, 2023

For early next week, forecasters said a trough of low pressure will lead to cooling and the return of onshore flow.