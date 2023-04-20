Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Coastal San Diego

VAGA Restaurant & Bar at Alila Marea Beach Resort

Treat mom to locally inspired cuisine and seasonal fare at Alila Marea Beach Resort’s signature restaurant with VAGA Restaurant & Bar. Atop a picturesque bluff in Encinitas, mom will love the decadent brunch options paired with sweet cocktails. Be sure to make reservations!

Hotel del Coronado

It isn’t a surprise that the beloved Hotel del Coronado goes all out for mothers. Guests have the option of enjoying an elegant Sunday brunch at The Del’s Southpointe Ballroom or enjoy a more casual breakfast scene at Sun Deck. Make it an all-day celebration by having a private beach bonfire with a personal fire pit, chocolate, marshmallows, wine and charcuterie.

Paradisaea

Dine in the historic and iconic 1949 “Piano Building” with the newly opened Paradisaea in Bird Rock. The eatery offers thoughtfully crafted California cuisines with ingredients from local farmers, anglers and foragers

Vistal

Located on the third floor of InterContinental San Diego is Vistal where moms and company can enjoy a decadent brunch while gazing into the Pacific Ocean. Menu items include cage-free egg and crab benedict, buttermilk fried Mary’s chicken and baja shrimp and grits a la diabla.

Dodo Bird Donuts

If mom is a donut fan then take her to Paradisaea’s sister restaurant Dodo BirdDonuts for world-class pastries made fresh daily. For Mother’s Day, the bakery will offer violet and vanilla heart-shaped donuts to properly treat the special lady in your life.

Vessel Restaurant + Bar at Kona Kai Resort & Spa

How does a private beach sound? Vessel Restaurant + Bar, which is situated on a private beach, is offering a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet complete with bottomless beverages, a carving station, hot breakfast bar, sweet treats and more.

Adelaide at L’Auberge Del Mar

Enjoy the expansive ocean views with Adelaide where a Mother’s Day Brunch will include a chilled seafood spread, hand-carved meats and seasonal desserts.

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Grab the ocean breeze in the garden of Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa. The seaside destination’s Mother’s Day Brunch menu includes traditional and savory breakfast favorites, made-to-order omelets, desserts and more.

Covewood at San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Positioned alongside beautiful Mission Bay, this resort will be offering two celebratory experiences including a family style three-course brunch and a Beads and Blooms tea party. On Saturday of the weekend, families can also gather on the property’s main lawn to bond over games, crafts, jewelry-making and more.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Guests have two different options at the landmark Fairmont Grand Del Mar for Mother’s Day Weekend. Spend the afternoon sipping tea with an array of fine tea selections paired with delectable finger sandwiches and pastries. Or, enjoy a brunch at Amaya where the culinary team will offer a three-course meal paired with unlimited mimosas.

Herb & Sea

Encinitas’ chic coastal escape will offer an assortment of eclectic courses this Mother’s Day, including gin cured salmon toast, hangar steak and poached eggs, grilled portobello and more.

Photo courtesy of Rancho Bernardo Inn

North San Diego

Rancho Bernardo Inn

Enjoy the lush grounds and open air of the beautiful Rancho Bernardo Inn where several options are available to celebrate mom’s special day. Guests have the option of a four-course brunch at AVANT where Chef de Cuisine Sergio Jimenez will whip up an assortment of delicious options for families. In the Aragon Ballroom, families can enjoy a bottomless brunch buffet including waffles, potato hash, donuts and more.

Invita Café

Take mom to a Spring Maker’s Market on Saturday where she can enjoy walking through the plaza visiting more than 50 vendors with one-of-a-kind handmade goodies. As guests wander the market, they can also sip on Invita’s classic cappuccinos or seasonal lattes, such as spring bouquet lattes with flavors including Orange Blossom, White Rose and Lavender Matcha.

Hommage Bakehouse

If mom likes her baked goods, you’ll have to take her to Hommage Bakehouse where you can pick up a mix of sweet and savory delights from Hommage’s newly opened storefront in Sorrento Valley. This Mother’s Day, sample goodies such as the sundried tomato, asparagus and pecorino Scone, Kouign Amann, rhubarb chamomile pound cake or carrot cake with ginger crumble.

Lakehouse Resort

The San Marcos destination will be offering a Mother’s Day to remember with a buffet-style brunch followed by lawn games and live music for the entire family to enjoy. Brunch menu highlights include smoked salmon Station, a carving station, an omelet station and plenty of delicious cocktails to celebrate mom. Turn it into a weekend getaway for the special lady with the Bad Moms Getaway Package, which includes lush room accommodations, a Pontoon boat ride on Lake San Marcos and a bottle of Champagne to enjoy on the lake.

One Paseo

Take mom shopping at One Paseo where she can stop by Whiskey x Leather, West of Camden or Van de Vort, to pick an outfit that will make her look and feel her best, or get some self-care with a facial at Shop Good or a blowout at DryBar. She can grab a mocktail at Parakeet Cafe or delicious treats from SusieCakes or Salt & Straw to complete the sweetest Mother’s Day.

Casa de Bandini

The beloved Casa de Bandini will be having a Mother’s Day buffet with a strolling mariachi band! The buffet will feature Mexican classics like Chile Colorado, veggie fajitas and carnitas as well as American breakfast staples including an omelet station and buttermilk pancakes.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

Join Rancho Valencia to celebrate Mother’s Day with a decadent all-day buffet featuring the resort’s legendary raw bar, spring salads and carving stations, before visiting the dessert bar laden with sweet goodies. While mom lounges with a crisp bellini, kids will have a blast with the petting zoo, pony rides on the lawn, face painting and special craft making station to take home a gift for mom.

Photo courtesy of Puesto

Downtown/ Central San Diego

Provisional Kitchen

Enjoy the finer things in life with a “Moët for Moms” brunch at Provisional Kitchen at Pendry San Diego. You can toast to mom with a decadent brunch, which will include chef-carved miso glazed salmon, chef-carved prime rib, a crepe station, a chocolate station and more.

Marina Kitchen at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Located in the heart of downtown, Marina Kitchen will host a brunch with made-to-order omelets, crepes, lobster benedict station, prime rib, housemade paletas and desserts.

Lumi by Akira Back

Helmed by world-renowned celebrity chef Akira Back, Lumi is an energetic, upscale open-air rooftop serving innovative Japanese- and Peruvian-inspired Nikkei cuisine. This Mother’s Day, introduce your mom to Back’s signature dishes including Akira Back Pizza and Eggplant Skewers, Lumi Tacos and more.

Huntress

Looking for a dinner option for mom? Spoil her with Huntress where modern meets elegance. For Mother’s Day, guests can also expect a Dungeness Crab Salad & Hidden Rose dessert featuring strawberry, pistachio, and chocolate flavors, along with the specialty cocktail “Mom’s Garden,” with basil-infused vodka, tomato water, and jasmine pearl vermouth.

Rustic Root

Enjoy the eclectic vibe of Rustic Root’s open-air rooftop filled with fun animal-shaped bushes and other Instagram-worthy scenes. Mom will love the brunch specials, which includes biscuits & andouille sausage gravy and crab cake eggs benedict, among others.

ARLO at Town & County Resort

Chef Josh Mouzakes and his team have big plans for mom this weekend. ARLO will host a brunch reception, which includes Spanish octopus, Grilled Wagyu Coulotte, Pacific Bass and more. Completing the meal will be live music a complimentary glass of prosecco for guests 21+.

Lazy Dog Restaurant

Lazy Dog Restaurant, the popular casual dining restaurant in Mission Valley, is partnering up with Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that provides basic essentials, like diapers, to families in need. Stop by the eatery for a classic American meal and purchase a Butter Cake. For every Butter Cake purchased from May 12 to May 14, Lazy Dog will donate $1 to the nonprofit. The fundraising effort for Baby2Baby will take place again on Father’s Day Weekend from June 16 to June 18.

Animae

In honor of AAPI month, Chef Tara Monsod and her team at Animae have curated a special one-time all Filipino Mother’s Day dinner menu inspired by Chef Tara’s mom. The four-course menu includes options such as Pan De Sal with garlic confit butter, Spicy Roasted Eggplant Dip, Arroz Caldo Arancini, and more.

Garibaldi

Take taste buds on a tour of Sardinia and Sicily with the Festa Della Mamma Mother’s Day Brunch at Garibaldi, the al fresco restaurant located within the InterContinental San Diego. On May 14, diners can enjoy Lasagna al Uovo with potato sheets, eggs, truffle fonduta, spinach, summer squash, yellow tomato and buffalo mozzarella and Toast alla Francese with crema al mascarpone, figs amarena, berries and maple syrup.

Herb & Wood

Herb & Wood will present a two-course brunch menu crafted by Chef Carlos Anthony, beginning with a bread service of freshly-baked lemon blueberry danishes from Executive Pastry Chef Laura Warren. Other menu items include crab cake, pork belly, baja shrimp polenta and more.

Trust

Devoted to embracing seasonality and honoring relationships with local farmers, Mom can feel good about indulging at Trust. Menu items this holiday include baked eggs with Moroccan sauce, the ultimate sticky bun and vanilla whip cold brew.

Cardellino

Blending traditions from midwest chophouses and Italian trattoria, Cardellino offers brunch drawing flavors from the grill with a sprinkle of nostalgia to create a brunch menu with the perfect balance of sweet and savory dishes, ideal for spoiling the ladies in your life. Standouts include the green eggs and avocado bowl, prosciutto hash, and Chef Brad Wise’s ultimate cinnamon roll.

Puesto

Free margaritas anyone? Puesto knows how to make moms happy! With several locations, Puesto is offering moms a complimentary Puesto Perfect Margarita and plenty of delicious Mexican food options including squash blossom quesadillas and shrimp lamb tacos.