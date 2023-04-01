San Diego lifeguard watches surfer at La Jolla’s Windansea Beach during a high tide. Photo by Ken Stone

Mostly sunny and mild weather was on tap for San Diego County this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Winds should be light Saturday, but could increase on Sunday as a trough moves over the Pacific Northwest, forecasters said. The trough may dig aggressively south over California on Monday, creating strong westerly winds and rapidly deepening the marine layer.

Some scattered light showers were expected, but with little accumulation. Monday could be cold and blustery, followed by a very cold night, the NWS said. Temperatures should moderate as the storm departs, but recovery may be slow inland, possibly reaching average highs by next weekend.

Saturday’s high temperatures were expected to be in the upper 60s throughout the county, possibly reaching 81 in the desert, the NWS said. Overnight lows were expected to be in the 30s in the mountains and valleys, in the 40s by the coast and in the 50s in the deserts.

No hazardous conditions were expected for coastal waters through Sunday morning. Winds should strengthen from the northwest Sunday afternoon and evening with gusts around 20 knots near San Clemente Island. Gale force winds and large, rough seas were expected Monday and Tuesday. Gusts of 35 to 40 knots were possible Monday morning through early Tuesday morning, lowering to 20 to 25 knots for the remainder of Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Large, short-period west and northwest swells along San Diego beaches could bring elevated to high surf conditions for Monday into early Tuesday. The highest surf was expected be on exposed west-facing beaches of southern San Diego County where sets of 8 to 12 feet were possible.

A high wind watch was issued from late Sunday night through late Monday night for San Diego County mountains and deserts.

–City News Service