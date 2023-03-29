Mega Millions lottery tickets. Photo via @nypost Twitter

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will grow to $355 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a convenience store in San Bernardino and is worth $237,118, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

While tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or a multiple of $1 million, California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 2, 3, 18, 32, 68 and the Mega number was 24. The estimated jackpot was $322 million.

The drawing was the 16th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

City News Service contributed to this article.