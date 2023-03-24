A boater on Mission Bay. File photo by Chris Stone

It will be a dry weekend for a change, with cool and mostly sunny weather forecast for the San Diego region.

“Dry and slightly warmer conditions will take hold across Southern California through the weekend,” the National Weather Service said.

Highs on Saturday will be 61 to 64 along the coast, 62 to 65 in the western valleys, 57 to 62 near the foothills, 50 to 59 in the mountains and 71 to 74 in the deserts.

The weather service advised that patchy frost is possible early Sunday morning in the western valleys.

The agency said cooler, wetter and windier weather is expected during the middle of next week, but any rainfall and snow will be lighter than in previous storms.