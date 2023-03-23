Photo courtesy of Kaiseki Sushi

The Forum Carlsbad announced this month the opening of Kaiseki Sushi, an exciting new Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring creations by Master Sushi Chef Tin Nguyen and Nobu’s former sushi chef, Chef Jon Kim.

Kaiseki Sushi said its contemporary design, paired with its innovative menu will offer guests “a truly memorable dining experience where every detail has been carefully considered to ensure that guests enjoy the eclectic flavors Kaiseki will produce.”

Kaiseki Sushi is a part of the Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, which includes Kai Modern Japanese Bistro in Huntington Beach, Bear Moon Bar & Grille in South Lake Tahoe, Molé Cuisine in Palm Beach and Sedona, Arizona, Spoke & Wheel in Sedona and more.

Photo courtesy of Kaiseki Sushi

“We are thrilled to bring this new concept to life and introduce our guests to the exceptional talent of Chef Tin Nguyen,” said Heinrich Stasiuk, founder of Wild Thyme Restaurant Group. “Our menu will feature a diverse selection of sushi, sashimi, and other Japanese-inspired dishes, each expertly crafted with the freshest ingredients and a touch of culinary flair.”

Nguyen comes to Kaiseki Sushi after serving at some of the finest restaurants in Southern California, including Wild Thyme’s very own Shorebird Coastal Eatery in Newport Beach.

For more information about Kaiseki Sushi, go to SushiKaiseki.com.

To learn more about The Forum Carlsbad, go to theforumcarlsbad.com.