Photo courtesy of Spreckels Organ Society

Spreckels Organ Society, a nonprofit organization curating concerts and performances in the heart of Balboa Park, kicks off the spring with several special concerts. Here’s the lineup for the Spring.

Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m.

Happy Birthday to Bach! This concert will be an All-Bach Music Concert to celebrate the famous composer credited as the greater among the great. Performed by San Diego Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez, Bach’s Birthday Celebration will be an opportunity to enjoy and discover his best work.

Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

This concert will present a short advance of San Diego Civic Youth Ballets’ rendition of William Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream. This magical, family-friendly ballet about the unexpected power of love is based on Shakespeare’s classic comedy and set to the enchanting music of Mendelssohn. Following the romantic adventures and misadventures of two pairs of mortal lovers, a mystical king and queen, an artist transformed into a donkey, and a mischievous fairy named Puck. The SDCYB presentation of their newest show will be an abbreviated version of the full performance, directed by SDCYB Artistic Director Danika Pramik-Holdaway, preceding its show run at the historic Casa del Prado Theatre, April 6-8, 2023. Following the preview, San Diego Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez will perform premier Mendelssohn selections.

Photo courtesy of Spreckels Organ Society

Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

This concert is one for the kids; San Diego Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez teams up once again with

Opera 4 Kids for a presentation of “The Enchanted Tail.” This show is written especially for young children and those young at heart. Performed by top opera singers, the show will be sung by Victoria Robertson (Soprano) and Bernardo Bermudez (BariTenor). The San Diego Children’s Choir will join the performance. Since 1990, the San Diego Children’s Choir has been a leader in choral training for the young voice. As the area’s oldest and largest choral music education and performance program, more than 1,500 choristers ages 4-18 benefit from high quality music education and formative performance experiences each year.

In addition to these special performances, the Spreckels Organ Pavilion always hosts weekly concerts each Sunday at 2 p.m. All concerts on the Spreckels Organ are free to the public.

For more information, go to www.balboaparkconcerts.org.