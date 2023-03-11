Rain early Saturday in Rancho Bernardo. Courtesy National Weather Service

San Diego was spared the brunt of the atmospheric river that pounded northern and central California and is forecast dry out on Saturday afternoon.

Rainfall through Saturday morning ranged from .68 inches at Brown Field to .97 inches in National City, 1.14 inches in Encinitas, 1.07 inches in Escondido, .92 inches at Mt. Woodson and 2.02 inches at Palomar Mountain.

“Scattered showers over and west of the mountains today will decrease in coverage this afternoon before ending tonight,” the National Weather Service said. “Gusty west winds will impact the mountains and deserts through this evening as well.”

Highs on Saturday will be around 64 along the coast and in the valleys, 58 to 63 near the foothills, 53 to 63 in the mountains and 77 to 81 in the deserts.

The weather service said Sunday and Monday will be dry, but another Pacific storm will bring more rain and high-elevation snow late Tuesday through Wednesday.

More unsettled weather is expected to follow through next weekend.