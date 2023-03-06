San Diego Wave defender Kaleigh Riehl poses with a Meals on Wheels client Monday. Courtesy Meals on Wheels San Diego County

Meals on Wheels San Diego County kicked off its 21st annual Champions Week with San Diego Wave FC defender Kaleigh Riehl Monday, organizers announced.

Riehl is among community leaders, government officials and law enforcement who will deliver meals to the nonprofit’s senior clients across San Diego County throughout the five-day event.

Champions Week is an annual campaign to help raise awareness for the growing number of seniors facing hunger and isolation in the region.

One in 10 seniors in San Diego experience hunger, and nearly half of San Diego County seniors live alone, according to the nonprofit.

In 2022, Meals on Wheels San Diego County delivered over 624,000 meals in San Diego County. The organization delivers about 50,000 meals per month, and serves about 1,800 seniors each day.

For over 60 years, Meals on Wheels San Diego County has fought malnutrition and loneliness, two of the biggest threats to the well-being of homebound seniors.

Information about the program is available at sandiegomealsonwheels.org or call 800.5.SENIOR.