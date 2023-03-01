A couple sits at La Jolla Shores despite falling rain. File photo by Chris Stone

San Diego faces another cold, windy and rainy day on Wednesday as the last the parade of storms moves through Southern California.

“A cold Pacific storm will move through the area today with heavy precipitation this morning and showers with much lower snow levels for this afternoon,” the National Weather Service said. “Strong gusty west winds will diminish tonight.”

Between a quarter inch and a half inch of rain is in the forecast and flooding is possible in some areas. Snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches is forecast above 4,500 feet.

Highs on Wednesday will be 52 to 55 along the coast, around 51 in the western valleys, 43 to 48 near the foothills, 37 to 44 in the mountains, and 54 to 59 in the deserts.

Dry weather is forecast beginning Thursday, but temperatures will likely remain well below average through much of next week, the weather service said.