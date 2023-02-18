Sunny skies with few clouds are visible in this western view from Otay Mountain on Saturday morning. Courtesy UCSD HPWREN camera network

Fair and warmer weather was forecast for Saturday, but some light precipitation could arrive in San Diego County on Sunday night into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Coastal, valley and foothill temperatures Saturday were expected to be in the high 60s, with overnight lows in the 30s. Mountain highs were predicted to be in the 50s, with lows in the 30s, while highs in the deserts were forecast to be around 70 with overnight lows of 41 to 49.

A big pattern change was on the way beginning sometime during the middle of next week as a strong low-pressure system pushes into California from Western Canada.

Colder temperatures, strong winds, and periods of rain were possible late Tuesday through at least Friday, the NWS said.

No hazardous marine conditions were expected through Tuesday morning.

–City News Service