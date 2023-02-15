Palm trees and clouds, File photo courtesy National Weather Service

Record low temperatures were recorded in parts of San Diego County, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday.

It was 54 in Vista, 50 in Ramona and 47 in Alpine on Tuesday, all record low temperatures for the day in those communities.

A cold air mass was expected to bring gusty winds and possibly light showers to San Diego County on Wednesday. Low snow levels were expected in the mountains.

Highs Wednesday were forecast to be 59 to 62 along the coast and in the western valleys, 52 to 57 near the foothills, 43 to 51 in the mountains and 61 to 64 in the deserts.

Drier and warmer conditions are in the forecast through Friday. There is a slight chance of showers over the weekend.

City News Service contributed to this article.