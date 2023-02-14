Gusty winds at Ocean Beach. File photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego area can expect cold, windy weather with a chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves through the region.

The National Weather Service warned of frost overnight in the mountains and valleys, high surf at the beaches and strong winds across the region.

Wind gusts were predicted to range from 35 mph along the coast to as much as 90 mph in the mountains.

“A low pressure system from the northwest will bring much cooler weather through Wednesday with very strong and gusty west winds in the mountains and deserts through this evening and scattered mostly light showers ending from the northwest by early evening,” the weather service said.

Highs on Wednesday will be around 55 along the coast and in the valleys, 45 to 50 near the foothills, 40 to 47 in the mountains and 60 to 64 in the deserts.

A warming trend is expected on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures returning to near normal.

