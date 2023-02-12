A storm system continues to rotate offshore of Southern California, but is expected to push east later Sunda, bringing rain and mountain snow showers to San Diego County. Image via Twitter @NWSSanDiego.

Some rain could arrive in San Diego County late Sunday afternoon and evening, after possible isolated showers along the coast this morning, the National Weather Service said.

Generally unsettled and active weather was expected to persist through much of this week. Rain or snow showers might come mainly to the mountains later Sunday, with lesser chances in the valleys and coasts, forecasters said.

A beach hazards statement was issued until 3 p.m. Sunday for San Diego County coastal areas. A high wind watch was issued from late Monday night through Tuesday evening for San Diego mountains and deserts.

A winter weather advisory was issued from 2 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday for the mountains.

See more GOES-West satellite loop shows an upper low spinning off the #SoCal coast. This low will move inland near the international border this evening.



🌧️Showers will develop after 2 PM today over San Diego County, spreading north to the eastern San Bernardinos this evening.❄️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/93Dpmz3wLp — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 12, 2023

Coastal, valley and foothill temperatures Sunday were expected to be in the low 60s, with overnight lows in the 30s. Mountain highs were predicted to be in the 50s, with lows in the low 30s, while highs in the deserts were forecast to be around 68 with overnight lows of 40 to 48.

A larger storm system will lead to strong westerly winds Tuesday, followed by much colder morning temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

A third storm system was predicted to arrive late this week and next weekend, potentially providing another chance for more widespread precipitation.

Scattered showers were predicted to continue over the waters Sunday. Otherwise, no hazardous marine conditions were expected through Monday. Strong northwest winds and rough seas may occur Tuesday, with winds reaching up to 45 knots. A gale watch was issued from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.