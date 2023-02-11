Rain at the coast in San Diego County Wednesday. Photo via @NWSSanDiego Twitter

Low pressure was expected to head down the San Diego County coast this weekend, bringing much cooler weather and increased winds across the mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Chances for light precipitation increase Saturday night into Sunday, forecasters said.

Coastal and valley temperatures Saturday were in the low 60s, with overnight temps in the low 40s. Mountain highs were in the 50s, with expected lows in the low 30s, while highs in the deserts were 71 to 74 with overnight lows of 40 to 49.

A winter weather advisory was issued for the mountains from noon Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday with snow showers expected above 4,000 feet, including in the cities of Julian and Pine Valley. Slippery road conditions were predicted on Interstate 8 east of San Diego.

The next weather impacts look to be Tuesday as a deep trough dives into the Great Basin. This should create windy conditions for much of Southern California, especially in the mountains and deserts, the NWS said.

Fair and slightly warmer weather was predicted for the second half of next week.

Strong winds and choppy seas may produce hazardous marine conditions in the coastal waters Saturday. Peak westerly wind gusts could be 25 to 30 knots with seas of 8 to 10 feet.

Elevated to high surf of 5 to 7 feet was expected Saturday and Sunday. Moderate to strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions were forecast. Surf may diminish into Monday. More widespread elevated to high surf was predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday.

–City News Service