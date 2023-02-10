Strong winds whip palm trees at Ocean Beach. File photo by Chris Stone

It will be cool and windy with a chance of rain this weekend in San Diego County.

“A low pressure system will impact Southern California this weekend, with much cooler temperatures, breezy onshore winds and cloud cover blanketing the region,” the National Weather Service said.

“Scattered showers will develop from northwest to southeast Saturday evening, with chances persisting through Sunday, lingering the longest across San Diego County.”

Highs on Saturday will be around 61 along the coast, 59 to 64 along the coast, 52 to 59 in the mountains and 70 to 74 in the deserts.

At the beaches, surf of 5 to 7 feet is expected Saturday and Sunday, with the highest waves on exposed west-facing beaches of southern San Diego County. Moderate to strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions can be expected