A woman with a board scouts the waves near Ocean Beach Pier. Photo by Chris Stone

Dry, warmer weather was expected to prevail over San Diego County Saturday, but a low-pressure system moving inland through California on Sunday was predicted to bring cooler and windier conditions as well as some showers.

Coastal temperatures Saturday were expected to be around 65 degrees, with overnight lows of 62 to 65, according to the National Weather Service. Highs were expected to be in the 60s inland and in the mountains, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, while highs in the deserts were expected to be 74 to 77 with overnight lows of 48-53.

Wind advisories have been posted from Sunday morning through Sunday night for the mountains and deserts. There could also be strong winds over the coastal waters, forecasters said.

Temperatures were forecast to drop about 10 degrees on Sunday, with most lower elevations only in the low to mid 60s for high temperatures.

Light showers may occur over and west of the mountains, mainly Sunday morning and afternoon. These showers were not expected to be heavy, forecasters said.

Weak Santa Ana winds were expected late Monday into Tuesday, with warmer temperatures.

This warming trend should continue into next week as a slower moving ridge builds into the West Coast, the NWS said.

Strong west to northwest winds with gusts 25 to 30 knots and combined seas of 7 to 10 feet with steep waves were likely to produce hazardous boating conditions Sunday afternoon through Monday. A small craft advisory remains in effect during that time.

At county beaches, a west-northwest swell of 8 to 9 ft with a period of 7 to 9 seconds from 300 degrees was likely to produce surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet Sunday evening through Monday. Gusty onshore winds could produce rough surf.

The surf and strong rip currents may create dangerous swimming conditions Monday and Tuesday. Swell and surf should lower Wednesday.

— City News Service