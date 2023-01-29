Rain from several storms continue to fall in San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A winter storm was expected to bring, rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to San Diego County Sunday through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Low clouds filled in the coastal basin Sunday morning with areas of scattered showers ahead of the approaching storm, the weather service said. Rainfall accumulations from the scattered, light showers were 0.05 of an inch or less as of 9 a.m. The majority of the rainfall has been on coastal facing slopes of higher terrain.

See more 915 AM Radar: The band of light rain from San Clemente south to La Jolla was moving ENE at 15 mph. Pockets of light rain and drizzle were reported elsewhere. Rain will increase in coverage through the afternoon, becoming most widespread tonight and Monday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ctvOyF9Qyv — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 29, 2023

A winter storm warning was issued from 1 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Tuesday for San Diego County mountains.

Snow levels were expected to start around 5,000 feet Sunday, lowering to 4,000 feet on Monday and to 3,000 feet by early Tuesday as the precipitation tapers off, forecasters said.

Precipitation could increase throughout Sunday, becoming widespread Sunday night through Monday night before coming to an end from northwest to southeast Tuesday morning.

Coastal temperatures Sunday were expected to be around 58 degrees, with overnight lows of 42 to 48. Highs in western valleys were expected to be around 57 and from 48 to 53 near the foothills and overnight lows of 35 to 45. The mountains were predicted to be 41 to 50 with lows of 28 to 38, and highs in the deserts were expected to be 63 to 67 with overnight lows of 40 to 48.

The storm was predicted to exit the region on Tuesday with dry conditions expected through the end of the week, forecasters said.

Cold conditions should prevail through Wednesday morning, with the potential for widespread frost over the inland valleys.

By Wednesday afternoon, a warming trend may start and was expected to continue into the weekend as a ridge builds in from the west.

No hazardous marine weather conditions were expected through Thursday. West winds may gust near 20 knots over the coastal waters Sunday afternoon through the night.