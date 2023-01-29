A wet Balboa Drive in Balboa Park during a storm. Photo credit: Staff

Three inclement weather shelters for San Diegans living on the streets were activated Sunday by the San Diego Housing Commission.

That’s one less than was open Saturday as stormy weather looms. The shelters are:

Father Joe’s Villages at the Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., 45 adults and an additional 10 beds for families with minor children or single women. Check-in, 4 p.m. Sunday, check-out at 5 a.m. Monday.

Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., 28 adults. Check-in, 8 p.m. or until full, checkout at 6:30 a.m.

San Diego Rescue Mission, 120 Elm St., can take up to 10 single women. Check-in, 5:30 p.m. until full, checkout at 7 a.m.

The program is a partnership of the commission, city of San Diego and the shelters.

– City News Service