File photo by Chris Stone

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.586, one day after a seven-day streak of increases totaling 4.7 cents ended when it dropped one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is 4 cents more than one week ago and 10.7 cents higher than one month ago, but 3.9 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.849 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

A 17-day streak of increases to the national average price totaling 24.3 cents ended when it decreased one-tenth of a cent to $3.509. It is 9.4 cents more than one week ago, 35 cents higher than one month ago and 14.8 cents greater than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.507 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.