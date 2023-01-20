La Jolla Shores Beach. Photo by Chris Jennewein

The National Weather Service office in San Diego expects cool, clear and dry weather for the region through the weekend and into next week.

“Cool and dry weather will prevail through next week, with periods of Santa Ana winds,” the agency said. “The dry air and clear skies will keep overnight low temperatures well below normal.”

Highs on Saturday are forecast to be 61 to 64 near the coast, 64 inland, around 65 in the western valleys, 58 to 62 near the foothills, 48 to 57 in the mountains and 62 to 65 in the deserts.

It will be slightly cooler on Sunday along the coast and inland, but a bit warmer in the mountains and deserts.

There is a chance of frost overnight in the inland valleys and mountains, the weather service warned.

At he beaches, very high tides of nearly 7 feet are expected each morning though Monday, with minor coast flooding possible. Surf will be in the range of 2 to 5 feet during this period.