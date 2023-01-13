An artist rending of the Southeastern Live Well Center. Photo credit: County News Center

Officials will accept input at six community events regarding concepts for a commemorative exhibit to be included at the Southeastern Live Well Center, set to open this summer.

The first session takes place Sunday afternoon at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in downtown San Diego. The others are scheduled through Feb. 1.

The Live Well Center will be located on Market Street and Euclid Avenue, the site of the former Tubman-Chavez Community Center. That center, which opened in 1995, closed prior to the fall 2021 groundbreaking for the Live Well center.

San Diego County officials have created art concepts for “Tubman Chavez Stories: A Community Cultural Display,” to honor the legacy of the center, and are seeking the public’s input. The concepts are expected to include artifacts, historic photos, audio recordings and videos that tell the story of the center.

Once the new Live Well center opens, the selected exhibit will be located inside the main lobby corridor.

County officials will accept feedback on the concepts at these upcoming events:

41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade, downtown, from Harbor Drive to the Embarcadero, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Market Creek Plaza, 310 Euclid Ave., 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20.

Lunar New Year Festival, Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights, 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 20,

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 22.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 22. 13th annual Dr. MLK Jr. Recreation Center Community Celebration, 6401 Skyline Drive,

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan 21.

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan 21. San Diego High Wellness Resource Fair, courtyard, 1405 Park Blvd., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

Community Health/Resource Fair, Jackie Robinson YMCA, 151 YMCA Way, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1.

“It’s important to highlight and celebrate the diverse history of this area by telling the vibrant stories of the Tubman-Chavez Community Center,” said Barbara Jiménez, the county’s community operations officer. “This historical display will support the vision to embrace the heart, spirit and legacy of that space, which continues today.”

The Live Well Center will offer a variety of services, including financial and employment assistance, public health, behavioral health, child support, and aid for veterans, older adults and people with disabilities. There also will be space for local organizations and community meetings.