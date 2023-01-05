High surf at the Ocean Beach Pier on Thursday morning. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A strong Pacific storm is forecast to move into San Diego on Thursday, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerously high surf.

Light to moderate rain fell across most of Southern California Wednesday as residents braced for the brunt of the “bomb cyclone” moving across California, with forecasters saying the full force of the storm should hit San Diego County by Thursday afternoon.

“A Pacific storm and its associated weakening atmospheric river will impact Southern California today,” the National Weather Service said. “The most widespread precipitation is expected through early afternoon with locally heavy precipitation possible.”

See more 7AM Radar 📡



Rain has started to move into Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties this morning. Light showers continue in SD County.



The most widespread and heavy rain is expected later this morning through this afternoon. Be careful if you're out driving today! #cawx pic.twitter.com/UrsCUzH4mh — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 5, 2023

Rainfall is expected to range from around one-half inch near the coast to 1 to 1.5 inches in the mountains with locally greater amounts.

Strong winds are expected to accompany the rain, with a wind advisory in effect through 4 p.m. Thursday from the coast to the mountains.

Mountain areas are expected to see winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 60 mph. Winds in other areas will likely range from 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph, according to the weather service.

High surf warnings are in effect in San Diego coastal areas until 6 p.m. Friday and a coastal flood advisory is in effect from noon Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

Dangerously large breaking waves from 10 to 16 feet are expected, along with minor coastal flooding .

High temperatures Thursday are forecast to be around 60 along the coast, 58 inland, 51 to 55 near the foothills, 46 to 54 in the mountains and 63 to 66 in the deserts.

The region should dry out Friday and Saturday, with temperatures warming slightly, however more precipitation is possible in the region by late Saturday night into Sunday.

